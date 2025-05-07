How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Italian Grand Tour

The Giro d'Italia marks the start of Grand Tour season for the men's peloton, and the three-week long race will test some of the best riders in the world to the limit.

Taking place in Albania and then Italy over 21 days, this year's edition is the event's 108th, starting with a team time trial in Tirana, Albania, and finishing in Rome. In between, there are time trials, mountain stages, and bunch sprints to navigate.

Below, Cycling Weekly has gathered all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Giro d'Italia wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching the Giro d'Italia

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown live across TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels, with it being on 1, 2, 3 and 4 depending on the day and the time. Check the schedule.

The event can also be streamed online and on mobile devices on Discovery+, with a package priced at £30.99 a month. This offering also gains viewers access to Warner Bros. Discovery's full range of sports listings.

There will also be Giro highlights on free-to-air channel Quest in the UK during the race, broadcast nightly from 7-8pm.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Giro d'Italia is divided across Max and FloBikes.

Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, who also operate TNT Sports and Eurosport in Europe. It offers two ad-free plans: Standard ($16.99/mon, $169.99/year) and Premium ($20.99/month, $209.99/year). This has changed recently, with the old 'basic' plan no longer including live cycling.

Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting the Giro d'Italia in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch the Giro d'Italia for free?

Fans in Australia, as well as numerous European countries, can watch the Giro d'Italia for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

In Australia, the race will be shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster. Streaming is available at SBS On Demand.

In the host country, Italy, you can watch the Giro on public broadcaster RAI, with the action on RAI 2 or RAI Sport on TV, and through RAI Play online.

Once again you can watch the Giro for free in Belgium, with Flemish-language coverage on VRT and the Sporza website, and French-language coverage on RTBF and the Auvio streaming platform.

Over in the Netherlands, the Giro is live on NOS and NPO Start while in Switzerland, it's with public broadcaster SRG on RSI La 2, which can be streamed online via the RSI website.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

2025 Giro d'Italia stage start and finish times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Day Start Finish Distance Terrain Estimated stage times (BST) 1 9 May Durrës (Albania) Tirana (Albania) 160km Hilly 12:10-16:14 2 10 May Tirana (Albania) Tirana (Albania) 13.7km ITT 12:55-16:14 3 11 May Vlorë (Albania) Vlorë (Albania) 160km Hilly 12:15-16:14 4 13 May Alberobello Lecce 189km Flat 12:05-16:12 5 14 May Cegli Messapica Matera 151km Flat 12:50-16:12 6 15 May Potenza Napoli 227km Flat 10:50-16:15 7 16 May Castel Di Sangro Tagliocozzo 168km Mountains 11:55-16:14 8 17 May Giulianova Castelraimondo 197km Hilly 11:25-16:14 9 18 May Gubbio Siena 181km Hilly (gravel sectors) 12:05-16:12 10 20 May Lucca Pisa 28.6km ITT 12:15-16:14 11 21 May Viareggio Castelnovo ne'Monti 186km Hilly 11:20-16:14 12 22 May Modena Viadana 172km Flat 12:25-16:15 13 23 May Rovigo Vincenza 180km Hilly 12:05-16:11 14 24 May Treviso Nova Gorica / Gorizia 195km Hilly 11:55-16:16 15 25 May Fiume Veneto Asiago 219km Mountains 10:35-16:14 16 27 May Piazzolo sul Brenta San Valentino 203km Mountains 10:35-16:14 17 28 May San Michele All'adige Bormio 155km Hilly 12:00-16:12 18 29 May Morbegno Cesano Maderno 144km Flat 13:00-16:12 19 30 May Biella Champoluc 166km Mountains 11:30-16:15 20 31 May Verres Sestriere 205km Mountains 09:50-16:14 21 1 June Rome Rome 143km Flat 14:25-17:45