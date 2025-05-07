How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Italian Grand Tour
All the key information for the first men's Grand Tour, which runs from 9 May - 1 June
The Giro d'Italia marks the start of Grand Tour season for the men's peloton, and the three-week long race will test some of the best riders in the world to the limit.
Taking place in Albania and then Italy over 21 days, this year's edition is the event's 108th, starting with a team time trial in Tirana, Albania, and finishing in Rome. In between, there are time trials, mountain stages, and bunch sprints to navigate.
Below, Cycling Weekly has gathered all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Giro d'Italia wherever you are.
Quick guide to watching the Giro d'Italia
- UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)
- US: Max ($16.99/mon)
- Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)
- Australia: SBS (Free)
- Free live streams: SBS (Australia), RAI (Italy), Sporza, Auvio (Belgium), NPO Start (Netherlands), SRG (Switzerland)
- Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN
How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the UK
In the UK, the race will be shown live across TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels, with it being on 1, 2, 3 and 4 depending on the day and the time. Check the schedule.
The event can also be streamed online and on mobile devices on Discovery+, with a package priced at £30.99 a month. This offering also gains viewers access to Warner Bros. Discovery's full range of sports listings.
There will also be Giro highlights on free-to-air channel Quest in the UK during the race, broadcast nightly from 7-8pm.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the US and Canada
For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Giro d'Italia is divided across Max and FloBikes.
Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, who also operate TNT Sports and Eurosport in Europe. It offers two ad-free plans: Standard ($16.99/mon, $169.99/year) and Premium ($20.99/month, $209.99/year). This has changed recently, with the old 'basic' plan no longer including live cycling.
Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting the Giro d'Italia in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.
Can I watch the Giro d'Italia for free?
Fans in Australia, as well as numerous European countries, can watch the Giro d'Italia for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.
In Australia, the race will be shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster. Streaming is available at SBS On Demand.
In the host country, Italy, you can watch the Giro on public broadcaster RAI, with the action on RAI 2 or RAI Sport on TV, and through RAI Play online.
Once again you can watch the Giro for free in Belgium, with Flemish-language coverage on VRT and the Sporza website, and French-language coverage on RTBF and the Auvio streaming platform.
Over in the Netherlands, the Giro is live on NOS and NPO Start while in Switzerland, it's with public broadcaster SRG on RSI La 2, which can be streamed online via the RSI website.
Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia while abroad
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.
With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!
Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...
– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?
2025 Giro d'Italia stage start and finish times
Stage
Day
Start
Finish
Distance
Terrain
Estimated stage times (BST)
1
9 May
Durrës (Albania)
Tirana (Albania)
160km
Hilly
12:10-16:14
2
10 May
Tirana (Albania)
Tirana (Albania)
13.7km
ITT
12:55-16:14
3
11 May
Vlorë (Albania)
Vlorë (Albania)
160km
Hilly
12:15-16:14
4
13 May
Alberobello
Lecce
189km
Flat
12:05-16:12
5
14 May
Cegli Messapica
Matera
151km
Flat
12:50-16:12
6
15 May
Potenza
Napoli
227km
Flat
10:50-16:15
7
16 May
Castel Di Sangro
Tagliocozzo
168km
Mountains
11:55-16:14
8
17 May
Giulianova
Castelraimondo
197km
Hilly
11:25-16:14
9
18 May
Gubbio
Siena
181km
Hilly (gravel sectors)
12:05-16:12
10
20 May
Lucca
Pisa
28.6km
ITT
12:15-16:14
11
21 May
Viareggio
Castelnovo ne'Monti
186km
Hilly
11:20-16:14
12
22 May
Modena
Viadana
172km
Flat
12:25-16:15
13
23 May
Rovigo
Vincenza
180km
Hilly
12:05-16:11
14
24 May
Treviso
Nova Gorica / Gorizia
195km
Hilly
11:55-16:16
15
25 May
Fiume Veneto
Asiago
219km
Mountains
10:35-16:14
16
27 May
Piazzolo sul Brenta
San Valentino
203km
Mountains
10:35-16:14
17
28 May
San Michele All'adige
Bormio
155km
Hilly
12:00-16:12
18
29 May
Morbegno
Cesano Maderno
144km
Flat
13:00-16:12
19
30 May
Biella
Champoluc
166km
Mountains
11:30-16:15
20
31 May
Verres
Sestriere
205km
Mountains
09:50-16:14
21
1 June
Rome
Rome
143km
Flat
14:25-17:45
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
