How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Italian Grand Tour

The Giro d'Italia marks the start of Grand Tour season for the men's peloton, and the three-week long race will test some of the best riders in the world to the limit.

Taking place in Albania and then Italy over 21 days, this year's edition is the event's 108th, starting with a team time trial in Tirana, Albania, and finishing in Rome. In between, there are time trials, mountain stages, and bunch sprints to navigate.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Day

Start

Finish

Distance

Terrain

Estimated stage times (BST)

1

9 May

Durrës (Albania)

Tirana (Albania)

160km

Hilly

12:10-16:14

2

10 May

Tirana (Albania)

Tirana (Albania)

13.7km

ITT

12:55-16:14

3

11 May

Vlorë (Albania)

Vlorë (Albania)

160km

Hilly

12:15-16:14

4

13 May

Alberobello

Lecce

189km

Flat

12:05-16:12

5

14 May

Cegli Messapica

Matera

151km

Flat

12:50-16:12

6

15 May

Potenza

Napoli

227km

Flat

10:50-16:15

7

16 May

Castel Di Sangro

Tagliocozzo

168km

Mountains

11:55-16:14

8

17 May

Giulianova

Castelraimondo

197km

Hilly

11:25-16:14

9

18 May

Gubbio

Siena

181km

Hilly (gravel sectors)

12:05-16:12

10

20 May

Lucca

Pisa

28.6km

ITT

12:15-16:14

11

21 May

Viareggio

Castelnovo ne'Monti

186km

Hilly

11:20-16:14

12

22 May

Modena

Viadana

172km

Flat

12:25-16:15

13

23 May

Rovigo

Vincenza

180km

Hilly

12:05-16:11

14

24 May

Treviso

Nova Gorica / Gorizia

195km

Hilly

11:55-16:16

15

25 May

Fiume Veneto

Asiago

219km

Mountains

10:35-16:14

16

27 May

Piazzolo sul Brenta

San Valentino

203km

Mountains

10:35-16:14

17

28 May

San Michele All'adige

Bormio

155km

Hilly

12:00-16:12

18

29 May

Morbegno

Cesano Maderno

144km

Flat

13:00-16:12

19

30 May

Biella

Champoluc

166km

Mountains

11:30-16:15

20

31 May

Verres

Sestriere

205km

Mountains

09:50-16:14

21

1 June

Rome

Rome

143km

Flat

14:25-17:45

