Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial: Live streams, timings, where to watch

The 2025 Giro d'Italia enters its second week today, Tuesday May 20, with a time trial on stage 10 that marks a crucial juncture in the general classification battle, and we have all the details on how to watch it.

The time trial starts in Lucca and finishes in Pisa, measuring 28.6 kilometres with a draggy climb towards the mid-point. It's long enough to create some significant differences between the overall contenders, so we should see the race for the pink jersey take further shape here.

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is the last rider off the ramp in the pink skinsuit as leader of the Giro after his stunning break on the gravel on stage 9. More than a minute clear of second-placed Juan Ayuso – his own teammate – the young Mexican is expected to hold onto pink, but the GC re-shuffle will tell us more about how this race might play out in its second half.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the Giro d'Italia time trial online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch the Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial in the UK

In the UK, the stage 10 time trial at the Giro d'Italia will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 for TV viewers, and Discovery+ for those streaming online.

Coverage starts at midday BST and runs through to 5pm. Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia in the US and Canada

In the US, fans can watch stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia on the streaming platform Max, with coverage starting at 7am ET. Max costs $16.99 per month.

Over the border in Canada, cycling streamer FloBikes is showing the Giro d'Italia time trial. Its coverage begins at 7:15am ET. FloBikes costs $39.99 per month.

Watch the Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial for free in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the Giro d'Italia for free thanks to SBS, with TV coverage on SBS Viceland and streaming available at SBS On Demand. Coverage starts at 9:15pm AEST.

There is also free coverage in Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, and Switzerland. For more information, check out our dedicated guide on how to watch the Giro d'Italia.

How to watch Giro d'Italia stage 10 while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

2025 Giro d'Italia stage 10 timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Day Start Finish Distance Terrain Estimated stage times (BST) 10 20 May Lucca Pisa 28.6km ITT 12:20-16:14

Giro d'Italia stage 10 start times

Riders set off in reverse order of the general classification, at intervals of one minute until the top/last 15, who start three minutes apart.

First rider: Alexander Krieger (Tudor Pro Cycling) at 12:20 BST

Last rider: Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 15:40 BST

Select riders:

Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) at 13:36 BST

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) at 14:55 BST

Top/last 10:

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) at 15:13 BST

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 15:16 BST

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 15:19 BST

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at 15:22 BST

Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 15:25 BST

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) at 15:28 BST

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost) at 15:31 BST

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) 15:34 BST

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 15:37 BST

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 15:40 BST