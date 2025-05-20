Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial: Live streams, timings, where to watch

All the broadcast information for a crucial day in the race for the pink jersey

Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 9 a 181km stage from Gubbio to Siena / #UCIWT / on May 18, 2025 in Siena, Italy.
Can Isaac Del Toro maintain his advantage in the pink jersey?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

The 2025 Giro d'Italia enters its second week today, Tuesday May 20, with a time trial on stage 10 that marks a crucial juncture in the general classification battle, and we have all the details on how to watch it.

At a glance

Stage

Day

Start

Finish

Distance

Terrain

Estimated stage times (BST)

10

20 May

Lucca

Pisa

28.6km

ITT

12:20-16:14

