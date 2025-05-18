Wout van Aert wins sensational Giro d'Italia stage nine over the gravel as Isaac Del Toro moves into pink

Exhilarating stage saw Primož Roglič and Tom Pidcock lose time after a crash on the strade bianche

Van aert celebrates win giro stage 9 2025
Van Aert overcame Del Toro in the last few hundred metres in the sprint to the Piazza del Campo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis's avatar
By
published

Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) roared to a magnificent win on stage nine of the 2025 Giro d'Italia, beating Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in a two-up sprint into the Piazza del Campo in Siena after a breathless stage which saw Primož Roglič crash and lose time.

21-year-old Mexican Del Toro moves into the overall lead of the race after pink jersey Diego Ulissi (XDS-Astana) faded early on his home roads.

