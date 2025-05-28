Isaac del Toro rebounds to win Giro d'Italia stage 17 to boost overall lead

Mexican takes seconds on Richard Carapaz and Simon Yates to extend lead in pink jersey after difficult Tuesday

Isaac del Toro wins stage 17 of the Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
Adam Becket's avatar
By ,
published

Isaac del Toro sprinted to victory from a select trio on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday to extend his overall lead in the race.

After a difficult day on stage 16 where the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider lost over a minute to Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Del Toro reminded all of his form with an important win the next day.

