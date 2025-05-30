'I've waited a long time for this' - Nicolas Prodhomme climbs to solo victory on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia as Isaac del Toro and Richard Carapaz take time on rivals

Frenchman takes maiden Giro win after GC stalemate in the Valle d'Aosta, Del Toro remains in pink

Nicolas Prodhomme
After a long day in the breakaway on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) climbed to a solo victory on Friday in Champoluc.

Despite a late GC skirmish on the slopes of the final climb - initiated by Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) - the Frenchman held on for a maiden stage win, finishing a minute ahead of Carapaz and Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

