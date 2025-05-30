<p>Nico Denz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.cyclingweekly.com/racing/nico-denz-powers-to-solo-victory-on-stage-18-of-the-giro-ditalia">won Thursday's stage 18</a>, which was a bit sleepy in terms of the overall action, but the breakaway was fun, even if in the end, Denz kind of did just... ride off.</p><div id="ad-unit-1" class="ad-unit"></div><figure class="paywall van-image-figure inline-layout " data-bordeaux-image-check aria-hidden="true"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:66.65%;"><img id="Mw2scALmZRzGquNxRfCgpa" name="Denz 3" alt="Nico Denz" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Mw2scALmZRzGquNxRfCgpa.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1333" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><div class="credit">(Image credit: Getty Images)</div></figure><div id="ad-unit-2" class="ad-unit"></div>