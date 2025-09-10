Giulio Pellizzari romps to career first victory on Vuelta a España stage 17

The 17th stage of the Vuelta a España turned into a battle between white jersey hopefuls, as Giulio Pellizzari romped to an impressive solo victory at the Alto de El Morredero summit finish in north-west Spain.

As well as being Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's first stage win of the race, it was also the 21-year-old's first career win – and what a way to take it.

Behind him Matthew Riccitello (IPT), second on the youth classification, had also hung with the small group of elite favourites from which Pellizzari attacked, and he attempted again and again to chase the Italian down – to no avail.

"I think the five or six of us were equal today," he said of the final selection. "I didn't have the very best day for me but I survived. That's the days you need to survive – the days you don't feel 100%. If you can get through those without losing any time, that's a good day."

