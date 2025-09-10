Giulio Pellizzari romps to career first victory on Vuelta a España stage 17

The 17th stage of the Vuelta a España turned into a battle between white jersey hopefuls, as Giulio Pellizzari romped to an impressive solo victory at the Alto de El Morredero summit finish in north-west Spain.

As well as being Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's first stage win of the race, it was also the 21-year-old's first career win – and what a way to take it.

Behind him Matthew Riccitello (IPT), second on the youth classification, had also hung with the small group of elite favourites from which Pellizzari attacked, and he attempted again and again to chase the Italian down – to no avail.

At the finish line, 16 seconds behind Pellizzari, Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) sprinted away from the group to take the four bonus seconds for second place as well as two seconds on closest GC chasing rival Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Holding on to his GC lead Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) came in close behind, followed by Joāo Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Riccitello.

After the stage both Vingegaard and Almeida confessed to not feeling at their very best, with the Dane conceding he was happy to have survived without losing time.

"I think the five or six of us were equal today," he said of the final selection. "I didn't have the very best day for me but I survived. That's the days you need to survive – the days you don't feel 100%. If you can get through those without losing any time, that's a good day."

Almeida said of Vingegaard: "He was not looking super. But I didn't as well. I think we're all a little bit in the same boat."

Asked about the fact he was distanced in the early part of the climb he said it was a strategic move that he knew would work out: "They were attacking quite hard, and I knew it was not a sustainable pace for them," he said. "So I just did my pace, and I knew I would get them back."

Vingegaard was also asked about tomorrow's 27km time trial at Valladolid, which mimics the one there in the 2023 race. That day saw him lose half a minute to Almeida.

The Dane said: "To be honest that was an awful time trial for me back then, so hopefully I can make it right this time. It's a flat time trial. Hopefully I can do well tomorrow."

More to follow...