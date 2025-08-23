Who is leading the 2025 Vuelta a España after stage one?

Jasper Philipsen blasted to victory on the opening stage of the 2025 Vuelta a España in Novara to take the first leaders' red jersey of the 80th edition.

His Alpecin-Deceunick team put on a lead-out clinic to see their leader bounce back after his Tour de France disappointment to take the win ahead of Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) and Orluis Aular (Movistar).

Philipsen leads the race by four seconds ahead of Vernon, with Soudal-QuickStep's Pepijn Reinderink taking advantage of bonus seconds from the breakaway to sneak onto the GC podium.

By virtue of winning the first stage, Philipsen also leads the points classification, although Vernon will babysit the green points jersey on the second stage. The Brit also leads the youth classification.

Italian Alessandro Verre crested the only categorised climb in first place on stage one to go into the lead of the KOM classification, while Q36.5 lead the team competition as two of their riders made it into the top-10 on the stage.

Read our guide to the Vuelta a España route to find out what we've seen and where we've been, and also have a look at the complete start list.

Vuelta a España stage one: Torino > Novara (186.1km)

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck, in 4:09:12

2. Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

3. Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar

4. Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

5. Iván García Cortina (Spa) Movistar

6. David González (Spa) Q36.5

7. Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

8. Thomas Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

9. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5

10. Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost, all same time

Vuelta a España 2025 general classification after stage one

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck, in 4:09:02

2. Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech, +4s

3. Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep, +4s

4. Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar, +6s

5. Nicolas Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS-Astana, +6s

6. Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla, +8s

7. Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto, +10s

8. Iván García Cortina (Spa) Movistar, +10s

9. David González (Spa) Q36.5, +10s

10. Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis, +10s

Vuelta a España 2025 points classification after stage one

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck, 50pts

2. Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech, 30pts

3. Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep, 20pts

4. Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar, 20pts

7. Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto, 18pts

Vuelta a España 2025 mountains classification after stage one

1. Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels, 3pts

2. Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, 2pts

3. Nicolas Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS-Astana, 1pt

Vuelta a España 2025 youth classification after stage one

1. Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech, in 4:09:06

2. Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep, same time

3. Nicolas Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS-Astana, +2s

4. Thomas Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, +6s

5. Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost, +6s

Vuelta a España 2025 teams classification after stage one

1. Q36.5, in 12:27:36

2. Alpecin-Deceuninck

3. Movistar

4. Intermarché-Wanty

5. Soudal-QuickStep, all same time