Crush your New Year training ambitions with the 2026 Tour de Zwift and stand a chance to win a TDZ x Pedal Mafia Zwift Ride Smart Frame

Every year, Zwift runs the Tour de Zwift - the indoor training app's biggest virtual tour to help riders keep fit and ready for the outdoor season. While this is open to riders across the globe, it's particularly popular in the Northern Hemisphere, where inclement weather forces training indoors.

Tour de Zwift is a six-week event that takes place from 5 January to 22 February, with three distances available per event: Long, Standard, and Short, which Zwift says 'can be ridden or raced'. The tour is not just for cyclists; runners can enjoy shorter events of between 5-10km, depending on the time of the week.

(Image credit: Zwift)

While most riders and runners will use this event to unlock routes and farm XP points, dedicated indoor enthusiasts can enter the Ultimate Challenge, which comprises finishing every distance (long, standard, short) across all six stages, totalling 557.9km. To sweeten the deal, not only will you receive a 12,500 XP boost, but every Zwifter who completes the Ultimate Challenge will earn an entry for a chance to win a TDZ x Pedal Mafia Zwift Ride Smart Frame.

The Zwift Ride was designed to deliver the ultimate experience on the Zwift platform. The Ride combines all of Zwift’s best tech – Zwift Play controllers, Zwift Cog, and Zwift’s virtual shifting – in a well-priced 'smart bike' that is easy to maintain, clean, and move from room to room. While we've seen many users customising their Zwift Rides on Instagram, the TDZ x Pedal Mafia Zwift Ride Smart Frame won't require any personalisation, as it comes outfitted in a limited-edition Tour de Zwift-themed colourway, dominated by shades of peach, green, and cyan.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Tour de Zwift 2026 route and stages

Stage 1: Makuri

Long: 49.3km/695m

Medium: 35.1km/316m

Short: 34.6km/196m

Stage 2: France

Long: 51.2km/336m

Medium: 35.2km/193m

Short: 19.8km/241m

Stage 3: Innsbruck / Yorkshire / Scotland

Long: 36.9km/656m

Medium: 29.6km/547m

Short: 20.8km/211m

Stage 4: London

Long: 40.9km/565m

Medium: 23.6km/164m

Short: 20.3km/219m

Stage 5: Watopia

Long: 25.3km/1,167m

Medium: 25.3km/537m

Short: 19.1km/157m

Stage 6: New York / Richmond

Long: 40.2km/315m

Medium: 33.7km/261m

Short: 5km (12km lead-in)/19m

Riders can purchase the real-life limited-edition Zwift x Pedal Mafia Tour de Zwift kit via Pedal Mafia and can sign up for the event on Zwift.