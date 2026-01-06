Crush your New Year training ambitions with the 2026 Tour de Zwift and stand a chance to win a TDZ x Pedal Mafia Zwift Ride Smart Frame
You'll need to ride a whopping 557.9km over six weeks to ensure your free entry for the Zwift Ride Smart Frame
Every year, Zwift runs the Tour de Zwift - the indoor training app's biggest virtual tour to help riders keep fit and ready for the outdoor season. While this is open to riders across the globe, it's particularly popular in the Northern Hemisphere, where inclement weather forces training indoors.
Tour de Zwift is a six-week event that takes place from 5 January to 22 February, with three distances available per event: Long, Standard, and Short, which Zwift says 'can be ridden or raced'. The tour is not just for cyclists; runners can enjoy shorter events of between 5-10km, depending on the time of the week.
While most riders and runners will use this event to unlock routes and farm XP points, dedicated indoor enthusiasts can enter the Ultimate Challenge, which comprises finishing every distance (long, standard, short) across all six stages, totalling 557.9km. To sweeten the deal, not only will you receive a 12,500 XP boost, but every Zwifter who completes the Ultimate Challenge will earn an entry for a chance to win a TDZ x Pedal Mafia Zwift Ride Smart Frame.
The Zwift Ride was designed to deliver the ultimate experience on the Zwift platform. The Ride combines all of Zwift’s best tech – Zwift Play controllers, Zwift Cog, and Zwift’s virtual shifting – in a well-priced 'smart bike' that is easy to maintain, clean, and move from room to room. While we've seen many users customising their Zwift Rides on Instagram, the TDZ x Pedal Mafia Zwift Ride Smart Frame won't require any personalisation, as it comes outfitted in a limited-edition Tour de Zwift-themed colourway, dominated by shades of peach, green, and cyan.
Tour de Zwift 2026 route and stages
Stage 1: Makuri
Long: 49.3km/695m
Medium: 35.1km/316m
Short: 34.6km/196m
Stage 2: France
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Long: 51.2km/336m
Medium: 35.2km/193m
Short: 19.8km/241m
Stage 3: Innsbruck / Yorkshire / Scotland
Long: 36.9km/656m
Medium: 29.6km/547m
Short: 20.8km/211m
Stage 4: London
Long: 40.9km/565m
Medium: 23.6km/164m
Short: 20.3km/219m
Stage 5: Watopia
Long: 25.3km/1,167m
Medium: 25.3km/537m
Short: 19.1km/157m
Stage 6: New York / Richmond
Long: 40.2km/315m
Medium: 33.7km/261m
Short: 5km (12km lead-in)/19m
Riders can purchase the real-life limited-edition Zwift x Pedal Mafia Tour de Zwift kit via Pedal Mafia and can sign up for the event on Zwift.
Aaron is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. As the former editor of off.roadcc, tech editor of Cyclingnews and Bike Perfect, digital editor of Bicycling magazine and associate editor of TopCar, he's travelled the world writing about bikes and anything with wheels for the past 20 years. As a racer, he's completed stage races such as the Cape Epic, Berg and Bush, W2W, and Gravel Burn. On the road, he’s completed the Haute Route Alps, represented South Africa at the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships Road Race and Time Trial and is an accomplished eSports racer, too - having captained South Africa at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.