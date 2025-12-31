Want to smash the Festive 500 and build your engine for 2026? Rouvy’s new three-month winter indoor training camp might just be the answer

Winter is a challenging time for cyclists, but indoor cycling has made things easier. While there are many indoor training apps to choose from, Rouvy differs from Zwift and MyWhoosh by allowing you to ride real-world routes from around the world in vivid detail. To help get through the dregs of winter and even beat the Rapha Festive 500, the Czech company has launched a virtual training camp designed to get you ready to tackle the summer cycling season head-on. The camp combines training plans and workouts from WorldTour outfits, Team Visma | lease-a-Bike, and Lidl-Trek, including iconic training camp destinations around Europe.

The training camp comprises a three-month block that you can break up to suit your needs. Choose from an intense four-week intensity block to a full-on 12-week base plan - all of which has been created by WorldTour coaches. The winter training camp runs from December 2025 to February 2026 on the same routes as the professionals, and also includes opportunities to join virtual group rides with Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Victor Campenaerts.

(Image credit: Rouvy)

The Base Builder is a 12-week plan created by the coaches of Team Visma | Lease a Bike. The program follows contemporary training principles and is used by riders such as Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert. There are 39 workouts to choose from, designed to build a solid foundation and unlock aerobic performance.

If you’re looking for a quick-fire FTP-boosting block, the four-week plan designed by Lidl-Trek’s sports scientists uses shorter, progressive workouts to develop threshold and speed. It’s designed for experienced riders looking to increase their functional threshold power.

One of Rouvy’s unique selling points is real-world video with an avatar overlay, creating an immersive experience unlike other indoor cycling apps - this is a real benefit when it comes to giving users the same visual stimulus and European routes as the pros who spend much of their winter riding in these warm, exotic climates. Riders can look forward to stunning views from Calpe in December, before heading to the volcanic island of Tenerife in January and Girona in February.

All three destinations feature a collection of brand-new routes. Six from Calpe and Costa Blanca, including the iconic Coll de Rates and Vall d'Ebo climbs, eight from Tenerife (including Pico del Teide), and four routes from Girona and the Costa Brava region.

If you’re not up for committing to a training plan or prefer riding as you go, Rouvy subscribers have a unique opportunity to ride with Team Visma | Lease a Bike’s Victor Campenaerts on 1 January 2026 at 3pm GMT (free trials available for new users who want to join the ride). To ensure you don't miss out, register in the Rouvy app.

