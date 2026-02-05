Save 27% on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2: The 'new undisputed leader' is an absolute bargain

The Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click is already our choice for the best-value smart indoor trainer. Our expert tester and Zwift racing aficionado, Aaron Borrill, reckoned the Kickr Core 2 at full price represented terrific value and was, without doubt, the best entry-level direct-drive smart trainer on the market.

In his Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click review, Aaron awarded it an almost flawless 4.5 out of 5 stars. As a Zwift racer and captain of the South Africa National team, it just missed out on the perfect score due to some pro-racing grumbles, but Aaron summed it up by saying the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is the undisputed leader of the pack.

Right now Zwift has dropped the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 down to its best-ever price, and across all territories you can pick it up equipped with either the Zwift Cog and Click or, for purists, an 11-speed cassette version. Both models are now priced at $399.99/£399.99/€399.99, with a $150/£100/€150 saving.

These deals are live as from today, 5th February and run until 1st March or while stocks last, so if you're looking to upgrade your trainer, or starting with indoor riding, this is without doubt the best deal you’re going to get on this highly recommended smart trainer.

Below you’ll find more details on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2, but if you'd prefer to head straight to the deals, you can do that here:

Save 27% ($150) Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Zwift Save 27% The Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is our choice as the best value smart trainer, and at this price, that's now even better. It comes ready to go with either the Zwift Cog and Click system or an 11-speed cassette. It's worth noting that the Zwift Cog and Click system is only compatible with Zwift, so if you use another indoor training app, best go for the cassette version. New Zwift subscribers also get 1 free month of Zwift to sweeten the deal further. Deal ends: 1st March 2026

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was £499.99 now £399.99 at Zwift Save 20% The UK deal is the same as the US as far as the product goes, but only 20% off. However, it's still a significant discount, matching the Black Friday 2025 price. Choose from the Zwift Clock and Cog or 11-speed cassette version. Deal ends: 1st March 2026.

Save 27% (€150) Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was €549.99 now €399.99 at Zwift Save 27% The EU price is a huge €150 off the all-new Core 2, which is a best-ever price for EU shoppers. The choice of either Zwift Cog and Click or cassette version is the same too. At its lowest price, these are likely to sell out Deal ends: 1st March 2026.

You can get the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with 11-speed cassette or Zwift Cog and Click at its best-ever price point (Image credit: Wahoo)

As an expert in all things Zwift, Borrill is also Cycling Weekly's tech writer, and he has captained South Africa at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships. It's safe to say when Aaron talks about smart turbo trainers, we listen, and if you're looking for the best buying advice, then we suggest you do, too.

Having tested all the best indoor trainers, Aaron really rated the Kickr Core 2, and was keen to point out the trickle-down technology it borrows from its range-topping Wahoo Kickr V6 sibling, including built-in Wi-Fi and power meter, which added to this unit's value for money price point.

The design remains unchanged over the original Core, which Aaron noted is good for two reasons: it keeps the price down and retains the familiarity that made the original so successful.

Summing up his review, Borrill reckoned the new features had elevated the overall package, boosting perceived quality while maintaining the realistic, refined user experience that the Core platform has built its reputation on. With the entry-level smart trainer segment saturated with options of all price points and specifications, the new Wahoo Kickr Core 2 has raised the bar and refined the concept, and as far as our smart trainer expert is concerned, it's the undisputed leader, especially at this price point.