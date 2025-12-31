'Because it's not all about the fancy test bikes' - Aaron Borrill's Gear of the Year 2025

I've only been in the tech writer post here at Cycling Weekly for two months, but I've tested a lot of products in that time, not to mention all the other bits and pieces I've sampled in a freelance capacity for a host of other cycling publications. While it's easy for us to list all the shiny, flashy things that pass through our doors as the best items of the year, I prefer to highlight the components that made a genuine difference for me on the bike.



Despite some illness and two surgeries, it was a fairly big year for me on the bike, as I amassed over 26,000km and logged 780 hours spread across outdoor and indoor cycling. I use my time on the bike to test everything - whether that's comparing items or sampling something in isolation, you can rest assured that I do my job properly.

For this year's Gear of the Year, I've decided to focus more on components than bikes. While many bikes were high up on my list, including the Cannondale SuperX, Merida Reacto 9000, and Cube Litening C:68X, considering the soaring cost of living, I wanted my list to provide real value this year. All of the products listed below made a real impact on me, and, coincidentally, most of them were tested at Gravel Burn, a seven-day stage race in South Africa.

Everything I've selected is something I'd recommend to a friend and, more importantly, buy with my own money.

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Wolf Tooth DEL Gravel Race pedals

These pedals are among my favourite components of the year. Well designed and CNC machined from 6061-T6 aluminium, they represent Wolf Tooth’s first foray into the clipless pedal system. And the naming convention? Well, Wolf Tooth launched the CTRL (Trail), ALT (XC) and DEL (Gravel) in a clever play on the keyboard shortcut system for Windows.

I recently put the DEL Gravel Race pedals to the ultimate test at Gravel Burn in South Africa, where they stood up to some of the craziest terrain and weather I’ve experienced on the bike. Despite a few cosmetic scratches, the pedals still look as new, proving their durability and build quality. What I love is the minimalist design, one-sided cleat mechanism, low stack, and broad platform - all of which have created one of the lightest off-road-specific pedals on the market at 107g per side.

The pedals are superbly weighted, so they’re easy to clip into in race start situations and can be specced in a funky anodised ultraviolet purple colour, too.

saddleback.co.uk , £189

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 cycling computer

The Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 combines the value and intuitive operation of its forebear with touchscreen functionality and improved battery life. On paper, it’s a little bigger and heavier than before, but it’s actually narrower than both the original Roam and Roam 2, making it appear smaller than the model it replaces. Wahoo has achieved this by binning the light formation on the top and left side of the device. The significant change is battery life, which is now rated 25 hours – that’s a 5-hour improvement over the Roam 2.

Having had access to the Coros Dura, Garmin Edge 850, and Wahoo Elemnt Ace for much of the year, I've been turning to the Elemnt Roam 3 for every ride, and that says it all. I love the intuitive operation, ease of use, and the fact that it never glitches. I also love that it uses a touchscreen alongside physical buttons, which makes operating it on cold days with thick winter gloves a breeze.

uk.wahoofitness.com, £399.99

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Favero Assioma Pro RS-2 power meter pedals

Fresh off the release of the off-road-specific Assioma PRO MX, comes the Favero Assioma PRO RS-2. The pedals offer a maximum accuracy deviation of just 1% with the strain gauges, electronics, and rechargeable lithium-ion battery packaged inside the spindle. The pedals use a rechargeable battery with a run time of at least 60 hours.

I've always trusted Favero Electronics and consider it among the best power meters. In fact, I still own a pair of Favero Assioma Duo pedals that have been working flawlessly since 2019. It's this sense of reliability that makes the company's products appeal to me and justifies the asking price; they should be viewed as a long-term investment.



Not only are the Favero Assioma PRO RS-2 pedals beautifully designed and considered, but they're also currently the lightest power pedal system on the market, weighing 247g for the pair.

cycling.favero.com , £649

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Met Trenta 3K Carbon helmet

I’ve always trusted Met’s safety claims and use many of the Italian brand’s helmets during my road and time-trial seasons each year. The Trenta 3K Carbon has become one of my personal favourites as it delivers balanced ventilation and safety while remaining reasonably light. The new model has improved the recipe, and the result is one of the best road bike helmets on the market.

As a result, independent safety scores are up 40% over the previous model, placing the new Met Trenta among the highest-scoring helmets ever tested by Virginia Tech.

The most significant change over its predecessor is improved ventilation: it is 16% cooler thanks to the commodious 20 vents and the 3K Airframe, which has eliminated the need for an EPS internal frame. This was evident on the warmer days: airflow is brilliant, and it can be felt throughout the helmet as air moves from the front to the rear.

Based on past experiences and knowledge of Met's exceptional after-sales support, coupled with the incredible performance and comfort it afforded me during Gravel Burn, the new Trenta 3K Carbon gets my vote of confidence.

met-helmets.com, £350

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Bicycle Innovations Smart Lever

I hear you. Bicycle tyres can be as stubborn to fit as they are to remove, and most of the time this will require the help of a friend or the strength of John Cena. I don't know about you, but I've ripped skin, developed blisters and generally cursed at high volume when fitting tyres - and I'm not talking about tubeless inflation here, which is a separate challenge.



While I've developed techniques to coax tyres onto the rim, I've also snapped many tyre levers and have been seeking a durable, foolproof solution for nearly a decade now.

The Smart Lever by Bicycle Innovations is a game-changer. While it looks a little complicated and a lot different to the traditional lever we've come to love (and hate), once you've familiarised yourself with the instructions and how the lever works, you'll never struggle with a tyre again. The same applies to removing tyres. For those truly stubborn beads, the company also offers a Bead Lever tool that helps unseat stuck tyres from the wheel rim sidewall.

smartlever.uk, from £22.50