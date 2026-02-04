Garmin's newest Varia radar light is its "brightest and most powerful" yet

When Garmin first released the Varia radar tail light in 2015, it was something of an oddity. While its Edge cycling computers were well on their way to becoming ubiquitous, the safety tech was in its infancy, with the US brand having acquired the relative know-how and patents from a South African startup.

For years, the Radar had little competition; Wahoo offered Varia support for its Elemnt computers from 2015 but didn’t launch its own radar tail light until last year, while Bryton entered the game in 2022. By this poin,t the Varia was into its third generation, a clear leader in the market thanks to its head start. And now it’s looking to gain yet more ground with the release of the Varia RearVue 820.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin describes the new radar tail light as its most innovative to date. The vehicle tracking radar is now said to be capable of detecting approaching vehicles from as far as 175 metres (over 190 yards) away; this is about 35 metres (45 yards) more than its RTL515 model.

The tracking, aided by an improved field of view, alerts users to small, medium, and large vehicles, and to when a vehicle changes lanes. There’s also a threat level that indicates whether the approaching vehicle is a greater ‘threat’ based on its speed and path. Alerts are both audible and visual and can be received using a compatible Edge cycling computer, a Garmin smartwatch, or the Varia smartphone app.

(Image credit: Garmin)

As for the light itself, Garmin says visibility has been increased to 2km (1.24 miles), and its “brightest yet” taillight also serves as a brake light when slowing or stopping. There are multiple modes on offer, including a day and night flash and one for use in groups called the peloton mode, which is designed not to blind the riders behind you. Tom Pidcock has been spotted using a radar light during training camps with his Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling team. There’s even an option for users to create their own custom light patterns.

“Whether cyclists are commuting by bike to work or training along busy streets, this radar can help them stay more conscious of nearby traffic, especially with new, innovative advanced vehicle tracking alerts, all while the brilliant tail light and brake light can help them be more visible,” says Susan Lyman, Garmin’s Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin claims that the RearVue’s battery will run for 24 hours in day flash mode and for up to 30 hours when used only for radar. Charging is via a USB-C port, and there’s a new seat post mount designed to better integrate with today’s road and gravel bikes.

Available now, the Varia RearVue 820 will retail for £259.99 / $299.99.