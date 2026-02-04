Orbea recalls entry-level road bikes over fears 'forks can fail prematurely and crack, break or separate' during cycling

Spanish bike brand Orbea has recalled its entry-level Avant road bike over the danger that the "suspension forks can fail prematurely and crack, break or separate during use".

The H40, H50 and H45XI models from 2025 and 2026 have been recalled, according to announcements from the British government and the European Commission. The fork is carbon fibre, with the rest of the bike made of aluminium.

