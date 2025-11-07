Peloton warns customers to immediately stop using bikes, recalls nearly 900,000 due to 'fall and injury risk'

Exercise bike brand Peloton has issued a recall notice of its Original Series Bike+ model, warning customers to “stop using it immediately” due to injury risk.

The company received three reports of seat posts breaking, “posing fall and injury hazards to the user”. As such, it has recalled the 833,00 units sold in the US, and asked customers to get in contact to receive a free replacement seat post. 44,800 units sold in Canada may also affected.

“As part of Peloton’s commitment to product safety and our loyal Members, we are voluntarily recalling certain seat posts on Peloton Original Series Bike+ models manufactured from December 2019 through July 2022, in cooperation with the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission),” the company wrote on its website.

“The recall is due to the fact that the Original Series Bike+ seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user. Peloton has received three reports of seat posts breaking out of approximately 833,000 units sold in the U.S. Peloton has received no reports of a seat post breaking, out of 44,800 units sold in Canada.”

The recall affects Peloton’s PL02 model, which has a serial number beginning with “T”. Customers can find this either inside or behind the front fork, or behind the flywheel.

The units, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold by eBay, Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and directly by Peloton from January 2020 to April 2025, and were priced at $2,495.

“If you have a recalled unit, please stop using it immediately, and contact us for a free replacement seat post that can be self-installed,” Peloton said.

This latest recall follows two years on from an even larger one issued by Peloton in May 2023, which affected 2.2 million units of its Original Series PL-01 model. This also came in response to seat posts breaking, following 35 known reports; within this, there were 13 reports of injuries, “including a wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises,” Peloton detailed at the time.

Customers who believe they are affected by the current recall should contact Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129. They can also request a replacement seat post through the ‘Product Recalls’ link at the bottom of the company’s website.