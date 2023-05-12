Peloton recalls 2.2 million bikes in the US over seatpost failures

If you're one of the 2.2 million US owners of the original Peloton Bike, you should stop using it now and get a new seatpost, the company has said. Peloton issued a USA recall that covers its original PL01 bikes, after identifying a potential issue with the seatpost.

The company has received 35 reports of the post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, and there have been 13 reports of injuries, including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has said.

"The bike’s seatpost assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user," it said.

The bikes in question, which were made in Taiwan and retail at around $1,400 (£1,117), were sold via a number of US outlets, including Peloton, Dick's Sporting Goods and Amazon.com, between January 2018 and May 2023. Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the machines and get in touch with Peloton for a free replacement seatpost, which can be installed at home by the owner.

Customers who are still within 30 days of their delivery date may request a refund on the whole bike, as per its normal returns policy, Peloton says.

The bikes in question can be identified by the PL-01 model number near the flywheel on the inside fork leg. It also has a red 'P' logo followed by the white coloured Peloton brand name on the frame, and a non-swivel display, Peloton said.

It said: "As part of our commitment to product safety, we are voluntarily recalling the seat post of affected units to provide a free replacement seat post."

Customers outside the US do not need to worry, it added: "This voluntary recall only applies to the Peloton original Bike sold in the US. This matter does not affect international and North America Bike+ nor international Peloton original Bikes."

The recall is something the company would no doubt rather have done without, and saw prices drop sharply from $7.47 before the announcement to less than $7.

It also comes after the company reported a $275.9 million loss in the first three months of the year, according to a report by CBNC. It was the ninth quarter in a row that the company reported losses.

However, in a letter to shareholders, the company's CEO Barry McCarthy said that new initiatives including selling lower-priced, pre-owned bikes, and a rent-to-buy program for fitness equipment, were chiming with customers, the reported added.

Cycling Weekly reviewed the original Peloton Bike last year.