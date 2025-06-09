Specialized recalls Globe Haul ST and LT e-bikes due to fall hazard

Globe Haul owners urged to stop using the bike immediately and contact Specialized for a free seat post replacement

The Specialized Globe Haul LT
(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Specialized, together with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, has issued a voluntary recall of its Globe-branded Haul ST and LT electric bicycles due to a potential fall hazard.

The recall affects the bike’s telescopic seat post that came stock on all Globe Haul ST and LT e-bikes. According to the brand, when the lower portion of the telescopic seat post is fully extended, it can break under load.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook