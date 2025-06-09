Specialized recalls Globe Haul ST and LT e-bikes due to fall hazard

Specialized, together with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, has issued a voluntary recall of its Globe-branded Haul ST and LT electric bicycles due to a potential fall hazard.

The recall affects the bike’s telescopic seat post that came stock on all Globe Haul ST and LT e-bikes. According to the brand, when the lower portion of the telescopic seat post is fully extended, it can break under load.

To date, Specialized has received 13 reports of seat post failures, including two instances resulting in minor injuries such as scrapes and bruises

Consumers are urged to stop using the affected e-bikes immediately and contact an authorised Specialized retailer to schedule a free repair. The quick repair will consist of replacing the seat post.

Specialized apologises for the inconvenience and promised a speedy response, stating: “At Specialized, our riders always come first. As riders ourselves, we understand the inconvenience and recognise that many of you rely on your Globe Haul as a mode of transportation. Ensuring you are back on your bike as swiftly as possible is our utmost priority and we will provide an update as soon as we can."

The California bike brand launched the Globe Haul ST e-bike in 2023 as part of an ecosystem of products and accessories meant to 'fill the gap between a commuter e-bike and a car.’ The LT model, favourably reviewed by Cycling Weekly, is the longer, more robust sibling of the Haul ST. Both models were specced with the potentially faulty seat post.

If you own one of these e-bike models, you’re encouraged to visit your local Specialized dealer, or schedule a repair via:

