'I just want to race' - Florian Lipowitz vows not to change racing style after debut Tour de France podium

Germany hasn't been this excited about a cyclist since Jan Ullrich

Florian Lipowitz
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

At the start of the Tour de France, an unidentified ‘secret pro’ wrote for Escape Collective that Florian Lipowitz races “atrociously bad.” The 24-year-old German, according to the unnamed peloton insider, is a rider “who is clueless but riding really strong.” They added of his ride at the Critérium du Dauphiné where he finished third: “I was watching him attack and then dangle five seconds in front of the peloton that was riding tempo, thus exposing himself to the wind and wasting incredible amount of energy… he was just constantly doing the opposite of what he should be doing. He’s clearly an insane talent, but he races horribly.”

At the end of the Tour de France, Lipowitz, that unstylish and at times suicidal bike rider, has won the white jersey for the best young rider and finished third overall, behind winner Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard. Remove those two epoch-defining superstars from the picture, and Lipowitz, riding his first Tour, has been the best bike rider. Third, despite concerted pressure from Oscar Onley, is deservedly his.

