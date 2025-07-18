Remco Evenepoel suffers public ignominy in Tour de France time trial: ‘It was a really bad performance’

The time trial world champion had a day he never expected and one that will take a some time to recover from

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

That must have been the lowest moment of Remco Evenepoel’s career. The time trial world champion, who would have ordinarily been in his rainbow bands had he not been in the white jersey of the best young rider, being overtaken in the closing metres of the race, not by his minute man, but by his two minute man, and not just passed by another competitor, but left chasing the shadow of one of the two riders he’s meant to be trying to better in this Tour de France.

It was a public ignominy that no one could have predicted, and one that will be as psychologically traumatic as the three serious injuries he’s sustained and overcame in his six-and-a-half year career so far. For all the highs – and there have been many: three world titles, two Olympic golds, a Vuelta a España title, two Monuments, and the list goes on – it’s the lows that hit the deepest. And this was a low. A very low low.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1