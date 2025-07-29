Demi Vollering cleared to continue Tour de France Femmes after crash

After a second concussion test and medical checks over night, Dutchwoman set to start stage four

Demi Vollering crossing the finish line of stage three of the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Demi Vollering’s bid to win this year’s Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is still alive, after she was cleared to continue the race following a crash on stage three.

The FDJ-SUEZ leader came down in a mass pile-up inside 4km to go during Monday’s stage. One of the last to get up, she was helped to the finish by her teammates, and was later tested for concussion.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1