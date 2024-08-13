The secret behind Demi Vollering’s success: ‘Emotion is my power’

Two power naps and racing with feelings. That’s what was behind Demi Vollering’s surprise time trial win at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The defending champion was heavily favourited to slip the yellow jersey back around her shoulders this year, but not necessarily this soon. And no one was more surprised than she was herself.

“I cannot really believe it myself. It's crazy because I really didn't expect it. So that makes it also so special for me,” said a teary-eyed Vollering in the press conference post-race.

The race had concluded 45 minutes earlier with Charlotte Kool losing just enough seconds in the time trial for Vollering to take over the leader’s jersey. And still, emotions ran high for Vollering. Her eyes ringed red. The first tears fell when her victory was confirmed and continued throughout the media appearances.

With 42 UCI wins to her name, Vollering isn’t exactly new to standing on the top step of the podium, but this victory hit deep. The Dutch fans had come out in droves, including her loved ones, lining the streets in South Holland to cheer on the women in this historic race and hoping for one of their own to wear the iconic yellow jersey.

“We never saw so many people on the side of the road, only for us,” Vollering commented. “It's really cool to see, and I'm really grateful for all the people for us.”

The victory was also a big sigh of relief for her SD Worx-Protime team. The Dutch powerhouse squad had failed to secure a win in the first two stages, for which they had been considered a shoo-in. First, a mechanical derailed sprinter Lorena Wiebes’ dash to the line. Then, on stage 2, they simply came up short despite an excellent lead-out. Stage 3, then, came as a much-needed confidence and morale booster.

So yes, Vollering was feeling emotional. And she’s got no qualms about letting the emotions run free. Better yet, she takes strength from it.

“I'm just a pretty sensitive person. I really go in the moment and I do everything on feeling. I always put all my emotion in the sport. I train with my feelings. I race with my feelings. Emotions may be my power,” she said.

“Sports is emotion for me. You work so hard towards goals. You have so many people around you who support you and dedicate so much for you. I think sport is emotion and why not show it?”

The second day of racing at the Tour de France Femmes was a rather unpopular split-stage—two races in one day. After an unsuccessful first stage, which saw the team fall short of the win, Vollering revealed she fell asleep—not once but twice.

“After the first stage, when we came back in the hotel…and then in the bus here after the recon. I wanted to do some meditation but then fell asleep again, so I think I was a bit too relaxed today,” she said.

“I thought to myself it’s not going to go so good, because I'm too relaxed, and it’s such a short time trial, so you need to be very awake, but maybe power naps are very good for me.”

The Tour de France Femmes continues on Wednesday, August 14, with Vollering’s favourite stage, a hilly 122.7-kilometre road race between Valkenburg and Liège that resembles an Ardeness Classic. Learn how to watch it live here, and stay tuned for our coverage.