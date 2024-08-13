Demi Vollering takes the yellow jersey early after an impressive time trial

Defending champion finishes five seconds quicker than Chloe Dygert to take yellow jersey in Rotterdam

Demi Vollering
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Demi Vollering powered to victory on stage three of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Tuesday afternoon and took over the overall race lead. 

The defending champion’s time of 7:25 in the individual time trial through the streets of Rotterdam was enough to win the stage and take the yellow jersey, with Charlotte Kool (dsm-firmenich PostNL) coming in 25 seconds down. Kool led the race after winning both the first and second stages, but now sits 33rd overall. 

