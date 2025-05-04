Ellen van Dijk hails 'phenomenal' victory as Lidl-Trek win Vuelta Femenina stage 1 team time trial

Dutchwoman earns first leader's jersey as Demi Vollering starts title defence six seconds adrift

Ellen van Dijk leading Lidl-Trek at the Vuelta Femenina
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Ellen van Dijk will wear the first red jersey of this year’s Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es, after leading Lidl-Trek to victory in stage one's team time trial.

Repeating their feat from the opening day last year, the American squad were fastest by just three seconds in Barcelona on Sunday. The team, containing British time trial champion Anna Henderson, completed the 8.1km out-and-back course in just nine minutes and 30 seconds, holding an average speed of 51.5km/h.

Tom Davidson
