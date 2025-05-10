Demi Vollering wins the 'queen' stage to wrap up the overall title at La Vuelta España Feminina

Dutchwoman soloes to victory after last-kilometre attack as Marlen Reusser takes 2nd on the day and GC ahead of Anna van der Breggen

Demi Vollering celebrates victory at the summit of the Cotobello pass
A double top for Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) as she clinches the final stage and overall title at the Vuelta España Feminina
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) retained her Vuelta España Feminina title with a final show of force on the 'queen' stage to the summit of the Alto de Cotobello, where an attack in the final kilometre carried her to victory ahead of Marlen Reusser (Movistar) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), who also finished in that order on GC. Dropped when Vollering made that winning attack, Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) was fourth on the day and overall.

Vollering’s success came after a concerted effort by Van der Breggen to ride everyone off her wheel almost from the foot of the 10km long Cotobello. “Anna was trying to drop us all by going hard and accelerating from time to time. I knew that I had a little something left so I waited for the most difficult section coming into the finish to go for the victory,” said Vollering.

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

