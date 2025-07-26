Who is leading the 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after stage 1?

The full general classification and the standings for the other jerseys

Marianne Vos in yellow
Vos took the lead after sprinting to win stage 1 in Plumulec
Marianne Vos stormed into the Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey for the second time in her career after beating Kim Le Court-Pienaar to the opening stage of the 2025 edition in Plumulec.

Bonus seconds mean that the Visma-Lease a Bike rider leads the race by four seconds ahead of AG Insurance-Soudal's Kim Le Court-Pienaar, with her team-mate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot a further two seconds back.

