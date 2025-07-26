Who is leading the 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after stage 1?

Marianne Vos stormed into the Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey for the second time in her career after beating Kim Le Court-Pienaar to the opening stage of the 2025 edition in Plumulec.

Bonus seconds mean that the Visma-Lease a Bike rider leads the race by four seconds ahead of AG Insurance-Soudal's Kim Le Court-Pienaar, with her team-mate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot a further two seconds back.

As it's just the first stage of the race, Vos also moves into the lead of the points classification, although Le Court-Pienaar will wear the jersey on the second stage due to Vos being in yellow.

FDJ-suez's Elise Chabbey won the sprint to the third category Côte de Cadoudal to move into the lead of the queen of the mountains competition after stage one. FDJ-suez also lead the team classification.

There are just 12 riders eligible for the young riders' jersey in the 2025 edition of the race, the fewest ever. Julie Bego of Cofidis leads after day one.

Tour de France Femmes stage 1: Vannes > Plumelec

1. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike in 01:53:03

2. Kim Le Court-Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal

3. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike

4. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto, all same time

5. Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ-suez, +3s

6. Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck, +5s

7. Anna van der Breggan (Ned) SD Worx-ProTime, same time

8. Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels, +9s

9. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned), Fenix-Deceuninck

10. Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic-PostNL, all same time

Tour de France Femmes general classification after stage 1

1. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike in 01:52:53

2. Kim Le Court-Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal, +4s

3. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike, +6s

4. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto, +10s

5. Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ-suez, +13s

6. Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck, +15s

7. Anna van der Breggan (Ned) SD Worx-ProTime, same time

8. Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels, +19s

9. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned), Fenix-Deceuninck

10. Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic-PostNL, all same time

Tour de France Femmes points classification after stage 1

1. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, 39pts

2. Kim Le Court-Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal, 33pts

3. Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ-suez, 30pts

4. Anna van der Breggan (Ned) SD Worx-ProTime, 30pts

5. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-ProTime, 25pts



Tour de France Femmes mountains classification after stage 1

1. Elise Chabbey (Swi) FDJ-suez, 3pts

2. Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels, 2pts

3. Eline Janson (Ned) VolkerWessels, 2pts

4. Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv-AlUla-Jayco, 1pt

5. Eva van Agt (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike, 1pt

Tour de France Femmes youth classification after stage 1

1. Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis in 1:53:24

2. Nienke Vinke (Ned) Picnic-PostNL, +22s

3. Titia Ryo (Fra) Arkéa B&B Hotels, +43s

4. Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike, +1:09

5. Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike, +3:19

Tour de France Femmes teams classification after stage 1

1. FDJ-suez in 05:39:30

2. Fenix-Deceuninck, +27s

3. Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto, +43s