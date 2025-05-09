'I’m very happy and exhausted' - Marianne Vos sprints to photo finish win on stage six of La Vuelta Femenina

Dutchwoman wins for second time in a week, narrowly beating Mischa Bredewold

Marianne Vos sprints to victory on stage six of La Vuelta Femenina
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Marianne Vos clinched stage six of La Vuelta Femenina by millimetres on Friday, beating Mischa Bredewold on the line after a photo finish.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was very active in the closing stages of the penultimate stage, but it all came down to the final 100 metres, with Vos throwing her bike to beat SD Worx-Protime's Bredewold on the line.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

