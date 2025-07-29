Lorena Wiebes sprints to second victory on stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes with Marianne Vos in close pursuit

Vos keeps the yellow jersey for another stage as Wiebes wins two in a row

Lorena Wiebes sprinted to her second win at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in two days on stage four on Tuesday, after holding off Marianne Vos in Poitiers.

The SD Worx-Protime rider found space on the right of the flat-out bunch just meters to the finish line after being led out by Anna van der Breggen. Vos rode flat-out to Wiebes' left, crossing the finish line only a fraction after her rival, with UAE Team ADQ's Lara Gillespie coming in third.

