'I didn't expect this': Femke Gerritse powers to stage three Vuelta Femenina sprint victory

The SDWorx rider also took the overall lead in the process

Vuelta Femenina 2025 stage 3
SDWorx rider Femke Gerritse powered to an impressive sprint victory at the end of the 132km third stage of the Vuelta Femenina, pipping green jersey Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) to the line.

The bonus seconds also saw the Dutch 23-year-old lift the leader's red jersey from the shoulders of Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), who is now third, with Vos in-between.

