Pauline Ferrand-Prévot takes the stage win and the yellow jersey on the Col de la Madeleine at the Tour de France Femmes

A year after she won the Olympic MTB cross-country title in Paris, France's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) took a giant step towards another major success on home soil when she won stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift at the summit of the legendary Col de la Madeleine, her solo victory also moving her into the yellow jersey.

In an incident-packed day that saw race leader Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) crash over a barrier on a mid-stage descent and then fight her way back up to the bunch, the Madeleine finally delivered the verdict on the strength of the GC contenders, who had been evenly matched until they reached the foot of the 2,000-metre pass.

The first key move was made by Le Court's teammate Sarah Gigante, who attacked 10km from the finish. While defending champion Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and 2023 Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) lost ground, Ferrand-Prévot eased her way up to the Australian's wheel. After her young Visma teammate Marion Bunel had set the tempo for another kilometre, Ferrand-Prévot went to the front and cruised clear, her margin at the finish 1-45 over Gigante, with Lidl-Trek's Niamh Fisher-Black in third at 2-15 and Vollering fourth just over three minutes back.

With one more stage remaining, Ferrand-Prévot's overall lead over second-placed Gigante is a huge 2 minutes and 37 seconds. Vollering is third at 3-18.

More to follow...