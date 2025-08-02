Pauline Ferrand-Prévot takes the stage win and the yellow jersey on the Col de la Madeleine at the Tour de France Femmes

The Frenchwoman soloed to a dominating victory after dropping her rivals halfway up the final climb of stage 8

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot celebrates victory and her capture of the yellow jersey on the Madeleine
Visma-Lease a Bike's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot celebrates victory and her capture of the yellow jersey on the Madeleine
A year after she won the Olympic MTB cross-country title in Paris, France's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) took a giant step towards another major success on home soil when she won stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift at the summit of the legendary Col de la Madeleine, her solo victory also moving her into the yellow jersey.

In an incident-packed day that saw race leader Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) crash over a barrier on a mid-stage descent and then fight her way back up to the bunch, the Madeleine finally delivered the verdict on the strength of the GC contenders, who had been evenly matched until they reached the foot of the 2,000-metre pass.

