'I got completely blocked by two FDJ riders' - Kim Le Court-Pienaar hangs on to yellow jersey with wicked descent at Tour de France Femmes

Cagey seventh stage leaves GC battle unchanged ahead of race's final weekend

Kim Le Court at the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It might not have been shown by the TV cameras, but after a yellow-jersey-saving descent at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, race leader Kim Le Court-Pienaar said she was “completely blocked” by FDJ-SUEZ from rejoining the GC group.

The AG Insurance-Soudal rider found herself dropped on a climb with 20km to go on stage seven. As her gap to the front of the race fell to more than 30 seconds, the virtual standings put her in fourth overall.

