'None of the teams were committed' - did the Tour de France Femmes peloton miscalculate the finish on stage 2?

After Mavi García's narrow solo victory, the riders in the chase point the finger at each other

Lorena Wiebes finishing second in Quimper at the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

The gap was never very big. Tearing solo into Quimper on stage two of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Mavi García’s lead was only around 25 seconds at its largest, falling below 10 in the final drag up to the finishing straight. The road then flattened out, and her charge would surely be up. The peloton could see her, after all.

300m, 200m, 100m, but still the catch didn’t come. Sprinting out the saddle, a blur of white in her European champion’s kit, Lorena Wiebes burst across the line. She arrived three seconds too late.

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1