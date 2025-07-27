Mavi García takes a brilliant solo win in stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes

The former Spanish champions held on to take a tense win ahead of the chasing bunch in Quimper

Mavi García (Liv-Alula-Jayco) wins stage two of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
Mavi Garćia took a brilliant stage victory on stage two of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Sunday.

The Liv-Alula-Jayco rider attacked what was left of the bunch just inside the 12km mark the of the 110km stage between Brest and Quimper. She rode very cleverly, holding off a bunch which failed to commit on the rolling, winding roads of Brittany.

