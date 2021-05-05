Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia news and race results
Giro d'Italia 2021
Dates: Saturday, May 8-30
Stages: 21
Length: 3450km
Start: Torino (Turin)
Finish: Milan
TV Coverage (UK): Eurosport, GCN Race Pass
The Giro d'Italia is the first of the Grand Tours, with the other three-week long races being the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España. The riders tackle 21 stages around Italy with the event usually taking place in May.
Usually, the race takes place entirely within the borders of Italy but the 'Corsa Rosa' has held stages in other nations over its 103 editions. These include the likes of Denmark, Israel, and France. 2021 is going to be the race's 104th edition.
This year, the race does take place entirely in Italy with it starting and finishing in the northwest of the country before snaking around almost all of the mainland during its 3450km voyage.
Italy's terrain is very varied and the race has taken on and made names of some of its best mountains like the Monte Zonccolan, Passo dello Stelvio, Colle dell'Angnello, Passo di Mortirolo and Passo Gavia as well as many more besides.
It is often the individual time trials that decide the race, though. In 2021 the race is bookended by the tests against the clock with one of stage one in Turin and one on stage 21 into Milan.
But you have to be in it to win it and anybody who hopes to take the pink jersey at the Giro will need to get through several sprint stages and medium mountain stages. These also give a chance for stage wins that can spark amazing careers.
Last year's event was exceptionally close after Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers and Jai Hindley (Team DSM) went into the final time trial on exactly the same time.
Geoghegan Hart eventually came out on top winning the overall by 39 seconds over the Australian rider after a very strong time trial to close the race.
The British rider went into the race to support Geraint Thomas, who crashed out early on after hitting a bottle. Last year's edition introduced a whole new cast of Grand Tour riders with Geoghegan Hart, Hindley and João Almeida (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) looking like potential future winners.
Giro d'Italia 2021 route
Here is the route of the Giro d'Italia 2021, a total of eight mountain stages, two time trials, four flat sprint stages and six hilly days, the winner will need to be able to face it all to come out on top. For more information on each stage, go to our route page.
|Stage
|Date
|Start
|Finish
|Distance
|Terrain
|1
|Sat May 8
|Torino
|Torino
|9km
|ITT
|2
|Sun May 9
|Stupinigi
|Novara
|173km
|Flat
|3
|Mon May 10
|Biella
|Canale
|187km
|Hilly
|4
|Tue May 11
|Piacenza
|Sestola
|185km
|Hilly
|5
|Wed May 12
|Modena
|Cattolica
|171km
|Flat
|6
|Thu May 13
|Grotte di Frassassi
|Ascoli Piceno
|150km
|Mountain
|7
|Fri May 14
|Notaresco
|Temoli
|178km
|Flat
|8
|Sat May 15
|Foggia
|Guardia Sanframondi
|173km
|Mountain
|9
|Sun May 16
|Castel di Sangro
|Campo Felice
|160km
|Mountain
|Rest day
|Mon May 17
|10
|Tue May 18
|L'Aquila
|Foligno
|140km
|Hilly
|11
|Wed May 19
|Perugia
|Montalcino
|163km
|Hilly
|12
|Thu May 20
|Siena
|Bagno di Romagna
|209km
|Hilly
|13
|Fri May 21
|Ravenna
|Verona
|197km
|Flat
|14
|Sat May 22
|Cittadella
|Monte Zoncolan
|205km
|Mountain
|15
|Sun May 23
|Grado
|Gorizia
|145km
|Hilly
|Rest day
|Mon May 24
|16
|Tue May 25
|Sacille
|Cortina d’Ampezzo
|212km
|Mountain
|17
|Wed May 26
|Canazei
|Sega di Ala
|193km
|Mountain
|18
|Thu May 27
|Rovereto
|Stradella
|228km
|Flat
|19
|Fri May 28
|Abbiategrasso
|Alpe di Mera Valsesia
|178km
|Mountain
|20
|Sat May 29
|Verbania
|Alpe Motta
|165km
|Mountain
|21
|Sun May 30
|Senago
|Milan
|29.4km
|ITT
Read more:
Past winners of the Giro d'Italia
- 2020 - Tao Geoghegan-Hart
- 2019 - Richard Carapaz
- 2018 - Chris Froome
- 2017 - Tom Dumoulin
- 2016 - Vincenzo Nibali
- 2015 - Alberto Contador
- 2014 - Nairo Quintana
- 2013 - Vincenzo Nibali
- 2012 - Ryder Hesjedal
- 2011 - Michele Scarponi
- 2010 - Ivan Basso
- 2009 - Denis Menchov
- 2008 - Alberto Contador
- 2007 - Danilo Di Luca
- 2006 - Ivan Basso
- 2005 - Paolo Savoldelli
- 2004 - Damiano Cunego
- 2003 - Gilberto Simoni
- 2002 - Paolo Savoldelli
- 2001 - Gilberto Simoni
- 2000 - Stefano Garzelli
Latest
‘He has that no nonsense attitude’: Sir Bradley Wiggins backs Simon Yates to win the Giro d’Italia 2021
Will Yates become the third Brit to win the Italian Grand Tour?
-
Giro d’Italia 2021 start list: Simon Yates, Egan Bernal and Hugh Carthy are all set to fight for pink
These are the 23 teams that will line up in Turin to 'fight for pink' in the 2021 Giro d'Italia
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Rapha unveils its fastest ever skinsuit for the Giro d’Italia
British brand says a two-year project and a unique approach to fabric testing and evaluation has produced a new range of cutting edge race garments to be used by EF Education-Nippo in the Giro
By Simon Smythe •
-
EF Education-Nippo and Rapha reveal special edition ‘Euphoria’ kit for Giro d'Italia
This year's Giro switch-out kit that's designed not to clash with the maglia rosa doesn't feature any ducks... so far
By Simon Smythe •
-
Remco Evenepoel: You can’t prepare fully without racing, but that’s the risk we took
Belgian star is among the favourites to win the 2021 Giro d’Italia, having not raced for nine months
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal says he doesn’t have the same form as when he won the Tour de France, but wants to find his confidence
The Colombian star is favourite to win the Giro d’Italia, but has taken a different approach in his preparation
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Israel Start-Up Nation launch new wine inspired kit for the Giro d'Italia 2021
The design of the kit is meant to blend the red wine of their Italian sponsor with the blue of Israel's national flag
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal, Simon Yates and Remco Evenepoel are bookies’s favourites to win Giro d’Italia 2021
This year’s Giro d’Italia will feature some of the most exciting talents in cycling, all battling for the first Grand Tour victory of 2021 - but who is the bookmakers’s favourites?
By Alex Ballinger •
-
How to watch the Giro d’Italia 2021: Live stream the first Grand Tour of the season
The Giro d’Italia 2021 is just days away and we’re set for an exciting Grand Tour - here’s how you can watch all the racing from where you are.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal: Everything will depend on how my back responds
Egan Bernal says his Giro d’Italia will depend on the back problems he has been struggling with in recent years.
By Alex Ballinger •