Giro d'Italia 2021

Dates: Saturday, May 8-30

Stages: 21

Length: 3450km

Start: Torino (Turin)

Finish: Milan

TV Coverage (UK): Eurosport, GCN Race Pass

Tao Geoghegan-Hart celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia 2020 with his team (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,)

The Giro d'Italia is the first of the Grand Tours, with the other three-week long races being the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España. The riders tackle 21 stages around Italy with the event usually taking place in May.

Usually, the race takes place entirely within the borders of Italy but the 'Corsa Rosa' has held stages in other nations over its 103 editions. These include the likes of Denmark, Israel, and France. 2021 is going to be the race's 104th edition.

This year, the race does take place entirely in Italy with it starting and finishing in the northwest of the country before snaking around almost all of the mainland during its 3450km voyage.

Italy's terrain is very varied and the race has taken on and made names of some of its best mountains like the Monte Zonccolan, Passo dello Stelvio, Colle dell'Angnello, Passo di Mortirolo and Passo Gavia as well as many more besides.

It is often the individual time trials that decide the race, though. In 2021 the race is bookended by the tests against the clock with one of stage one in Turin and one on stage 21 into Milan.

But you have to be in it to win it and anybody who hopes to take the pink jersey at the Giro will need to get through several sprint stages and medium mountain stages. These also give a chance for stage wins that can spark amazing careers.

Last year's event was exceptionally close after Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers and Jai Hindley (Team DSM) went into the final time trial on exactly the same time.

Geoghegan Hart eventually came out on top winning the overall by 39 seconds over the Australian rider after a very strong time trial to close the race.

The British rider went into the race to support Geraint Thomas, who crashed out early on after hitting a bottle. Last year's edition introduced a whole new cast of Grand Tour riders with Geoghegan Hart, Hindley and João Almeida (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) looking like potential future winners.

Giro d'Italia 2021 route

Riders climb the Stelvio during stage 18 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Here is the route of the Giro d'Italia 2021, a total of eight mountain stages, two time trials, four flat sprint stages and six hilly days, the winner will need to be able to face it all to come out on top. For more information on each stage, go to our route page.

Stage Date Start Finish Distance Terrain 1 Sat May 8 Torino Torino 9km ITT 2 Sun May 9 Stupinigi Novara 173km Flat 3 Mon May 10 Biella Canale 187km Hilly 4 Tue May 11 Piacenza Sestola 185km Hilly 5 Wed May 12 Modena Cattolica 171km Flat 6 Thu May 13 Grotte di Frassassi Ascoli Piceno 150km Mountain 7 Fri May 14 Notaresco Temoli 178km Flat 8 Sat May 15 Foggia Guardia Sanframondi 173km Mountain 9 Sun May 16 Castel di Sangro Campo Felice 160km Mountain Rest day Mon May 17 10 Tue May 18 L'Aquila Foligno 140km Hilly 11 Wed May 19 Perugia Montalcino 163km Hilly 12 Thu May 20 Siena Bagno di Romagna 209km Hilly 13 Fri May 21 Ravenna Verona 197km Flat 14 Sat May 22 Cittadella Monte Zoncolan 205km Mountain 15 Sun May 23 Grado Gorizia 145km Hilly Rest day Mon May 24 16 Tue May 25 Sacille Cortina d’Ampezzo 212km Mountain 17 Wed May 26 Canazei Sega di Ala 193km Mountain 18 Thu May 27 Rovereto Stradella 228km Flat 19 Fri May 28 Abbiategrasso Alpe di Mera Valsesia 178km Mountain 20 Sat May 29 Verbania Alpe Motta 165km Mountain 21 Sun May 30 Senago Milan 29.4km ITT

Read more:

Past winners of the Giro d'Italia