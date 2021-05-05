Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia news and race results

By

Giro d'Italia 2021

Dates: Saturday, May 8-30
Stages: 21
Length: 3450km
Start: Torino (Turin)
Finish: Milan
TV Coverage (UK): Eurosport, GCN Race Pass

Tao Geoghegan-Hart celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia 2020 with his team (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,)

Tao Geoghegan-Hart celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia 2020 with his team (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,)

The Giro d'Italia is the first of the Grand Tours, with the other three-week long races being the  Tour de France and the Vuelta a España. The riders tackle 21 stages around Italy with the event usually taking place in May.

Usually, the race takes place entirely within the borders of Italy but the 'Corsa Rosa' has held stages in other nations over its 103 editions. These include the likes of Denmark, Israel, and France. 2021 is going to be the race's 104th edition.

This year, the race does take place entirely in Italy with it starting and finishing in the northwest of the country before snaking around almost all of the mainland during its 3450km voyage.

Italy's terrain is very varied and the race has taken on and made names of some of its best mountains like the Monte Zonccolan, Passo dello Stelvio, Colle dell'Angnello, Passo di Mortirolo and Passo Gavia as well as many more besides.

It is often the individual time trials that decide the race, though. In 2021 the race is bookended by the tests against the clock with one of stage one in Turin and one on stage 21 into Milan.

But you have to be in it to win it and anybody who hopes to take the pink jersey at the Giro will need to get through several sprint stages and medium mountain stages. These also give a chance for stage wins that can spark amazing careers.

Last year's event was exceptionally close after Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers and Jai Hindley (Team DSM) went into the final time trial on exactly the same time.

Geoghegan Hart eventually came out on top winning the overall by 39 seconds over the Australian rider after a very strong time trial to close the race.

The British rider went into the race to support Geraint Thomas, who crashed out early on after hitting a bottle. Last year's edition introduced a whole new cast of Grand Tour riders with Geoghegan Hart, Hindley and João Almeida (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) looking like potential future winners.

Giro d'Italia 2021 route

Riders climb the Stelvio during stage 18 of the 2020 Giro d&#39;Italia (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Riders climb the Stelvio during stage 18 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Here is the route of the Giro d'Italia 2021, a total of eight mountain stages, two time trials, four flat sprint stages and six hilly days, the winner will need to be able to face it all to come out on top. For more information on each stage, go to our route page.

StageDateStartFinishDistanceTerrain
1Sat May 8TorinoTorino9kmITT
2Sun May 9StupinigiNovara173kmFlat
3Mon May 10BiellaCanale187kmHilly
4Tue May 11PiacenzaSestola185kmHilly
5Wed May 12ModenaCattolica171kmFlat
6Thu May 13Grotte di FrassassiAscoli Piceno150kmMountain
7Fri May 14NotarescoTemoli178kmFlat
8Sat May 15FoggiaGuardia Sanframondi173kmMountain
9Sun May 16Castel di SangroCampo Felice160kmMountain
Rest dayMon May 17
10Tue May 18L'AquilaFoligno140kmHilly
11Wed May 19PerugiaMontalcino163kmHilly
12Thu May 20SienaBagno di Romagna209kmHilly
13Fri May 21RavennaVerona197kmFlat
14Sat May 22CittadellaMonte Zoncolan205kmMountain
15Sun May 23GradoGorizia145kmHilly
Rest dayMon May 24
16Tue May 25SacilleCortina d’Ampezzo212kmMountain
17Wed May 26CanazeiSega di Ala193kmMountain
18Thu May 27RoveretoStradella228kmFlat
19Fri May 28AbbiategrassoAlpe di Mera Valsesia178kmMountain
20Sat May 29VerbaniaAlpe Motta165kmMountain
21Sun May 30SenagoMilan29.4kmITT

Read more: 

Past winners of the Giro d'Italia

  • 2020 - Tao Geoghegan-Hart
  • 2019 - Richard Carapaz
  • 2018 - Chris Froome
  • 2017 - Tom Dumoulin
  • 2016 - Vincenzo Nibali
  • 2015 - Alberto Contador
  • 2014 - Nairo Quintana
  • 2013 - Vincenzo Nibali
  • 2012 - Ryder Hesjedal
  • 2011 - Michele Scarponi
  • 2010 - Ivan Basso
  • 2009 - Denis Menchov
  • 2008 - Alberto Contador
  • 2007 - Danilo Di Luca
  • 2006 - Ivan Basso
  • 2005 - Paolo Savoldelli
  • 2004 - Damiano Cunego
  • 2003 - Gilberto Simoni
  • 2002 - Paolo Savoldelli
  • 2001 - Gilberto Simoni
  • 2000 - Stefano Garzelli

Latest

Sir Bradley Wiggins has picked Simon Yates to win the Giro d'Italia

‘He has that no nonsense attitude’: Sir Bradley Wiggins backs Simon Yates to win the Giro d’Italia 2021

Will Yates become the third Brit to win the Italian Grand Tour?

123...789NextArchives

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.