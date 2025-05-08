2025 Giro d’Italia: McNulty, Gee and Del Toro lead North American contingent

From climbers, sprinters and domestiques, here is who to look out for at La Corsa Rosa

North American riders at the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
Logan Jones-Wilkins's avatar
By ,
published

The 2025 Giro d’Italia kicks off this Friday, May 9, in Albania and will feature 23 teams of eight riders vying for stage wins, UCI points and, of course, the pink jersey to the overall winner.

It will be the likes of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) who will take centre stage over the three weeks of racing. But don't be surprised to see a North American rider make a cameo or two, as seven riders from four teams are set to compete.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1