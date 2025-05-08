2025 Giro d’Italia: McNulty, Gee and Del Toro lead North American contingent

The 2025 Giro d’Italia kicks off this Friday, May 9, in Albania and will feature 23 teams of eight riders vying for stage wins, UCI points and, of course, the pink jersey to the overall winner.

It will be the likes of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) who will take centre stage over the three weeks of racing. But don't be surprised to see a North American rider make a cameo or two, as seven riders from four teams are set to compete.

The most recent North American rider to wear the Maglia Rosa was Canadian cyclist Ryder Hesjedal, who won the Italian tour in 2012. Prior to Hesjedal, American Christian Vande Velde (Slipstream-Chipotle) briefly wore the pink jersey in 2008 after his team won the opening team time trial. However, his stint in the Maglia Rosa lasted only one stage. The last and only male U.S. winner of the Giro is Andy Hampsten (7-Eleven), who battled epic conditions to become the first American and non-European to achieve this feat.

While it's unlikely we will see another North American Giro winner this year, don't count them out for potential stage wins.

Here’s who will be flying the North American flags in Italy:

Brandon McNulty – United States – UAE Team Emirates XGR

Brandon McNulty enters this year's Giro d’Italia as the top American hope, armed with plenty of Grand Tour experience, a stage win at the 2023 Giro d'Italia, and a deadly combination of climbing and time-trialling prowess.

The U.S. national champion will get his first moment to shine as early as the stage 2 time trial in Albania. He won the opening stage of the Vuelta a España last August, and the U.S. fans would love to see him repeat that feat — if he's allowed to go for it, that is.

First and foremost. McNulty will be on domestique duty at the Giro. His team has made it clear that the team General Classification leaders are Adam Yates and Juan Ayuso, but everything else seems to be on the table, as long as McNulty can dispense his huge threshold capacity for his teammates in the big moments.

Isaac del Toro – Mexico – UAE Team Emirates XGR

Ensenada, Mexico, is a small town on the Baja Peninsula that is known for its beaches, sea food and tourism. Just a two-hour drive from San Diego, the city is close enough for a quick getaway from the American Southwest. It is also the hometown of one of North America’s most exciting young talents: Isaac del Toro (UAE).

Since Del Toro tore onto the scene at the 2024 Tour Down Under, the buzz around the Mexican has been growing as he continues to discover his potential as a professional. At 21, Del Toro is still firmly on a development timeline, and the pressure is off. But there is this underlying excitement that is waiting to turn into a full-blown hype train if the Mexican starts to fight for bigger prizes.

As with McNulty, Del Toro will be riding in service of the team leaders, but there may be room for him to make the most of his chances at the Giro.

Derek Gee – Canada – Israel Premier Tech

Not enough has been made of Derek Gee’s rapid rise up the ranks of general classification contenders. Whether it is because of his age —27— or notions that he is not a highly touted climber, I believe that Gee deserves to be in the conversation for a top-five overall finish or higher.

The Canadian’s rise began at the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné where he won stage 3 and finished third overall. That podium finish was then followed up by a ninth-place finish at the Tour de France. Fast forward to this spring, and Gee has already raced three stage races and finished no lower than fourth place. That level of consistency, paired with the fact that the Giro route features 'just' one mountain over 2,000 metres and two time trials, works in Gee's favour.

Ayuso and Roglic seem out of reach, but don’t be surprised if all the other contenders fall away and Gee takes the final podium spot in Rome.

Luke Lamperti – United States – Soudal-Quick Step

Of all the riders on this list, Luke Lamperti is the rider who might have the biggest gap between his potential ceiling and floor. The sprinter from Santa Rosa, California, already has a win on board during his stint at Soudal-Quick Step, but Lamperti and his team surely are hoping for more. The Giro, with its many chances for reduced group sprints and breakaway sprints, is the kind of venue for a potential breakthrough.

The only problem is the depth of competitors, even within his own team. Not only will Lamperti be facing off against the likes of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a bike), he's also navigating intra-team politics with the French phenom Paul Magnier. Magnier and Lamperti have paired well before, and should the team rally around the Frenchman, Lamperti will be an asset. However, opportunities are limited and Lamperti will surely be looking for a feather in his cap in his contract year.

Hugo Houle – Canada – Israel Premier Tech

The veteran Québécois is now almost three years removed from his memorable Tour de France win, which showed off his stage-winning ability. Yet, wins did not follow.

But still, the 34-year-old is a key player in the Israel Premier Tech team’s plans and will be pivotal in positioning Gee at crucial moments, especially on stages like the Strade Bianche-inspired stage to Siena.

That being said, it would be risky for other teams to let Houle up the road as he's surely kept some of his old tricks.

Larry Warbasse – Tudor Pro Cycling

Larry Warbasse —or the “Motown Maestro” as he has been nicknamed by his sometimes cohost Daniel Friebe on The Cycling Podcast— has become something of a bard of the peloton in recent years. The 34-year-old from Michigan has become known for not just his riding, but also his personality and knowledge of the sport.

Knowledge and passion that will be needed desperately as a key domestique to Tudor's GC contender, Michael Storer.

Storer stormed to a loud victory at the Tour of Alps a few weeks ago and looks set to be one of the top climbers on the Giro start list. The question is, does the Australian have the support needed contend for the podium? Warbasse will certainly be fundamental for that effort.

Nick Zukowsky – Q36.5

The last name on the list is, as American sports fans might call it, one for the real ball-knowers. Beyond a second place at the 2022 Maryland Cycling Classic and a Canadian national road title in 2023, Nickolas Zukowsky has a light CV.

But if you’ve paid close attention to one Tom Pidcock this year, chances are you’ve seen Zukowsky in the Brit’s orbit at key junctures. At this year’s Giro, expect the same.