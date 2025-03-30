“It is crazy”: Mads Pedersen takes historic victory at Gent-Wevelgem

The Lidl-Trek rider's dominance marked the second successive men's winner in more than 30 years and becomes the seventh member of the Club Trois.

Mads Pedersen celebrates dominant Gent Wevelgem victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alex Lancaster-Lennox
By
published

Mads Pedersen dominated in a historic victory at Gent-Wevelgem, becoming the second successive men's winner in more than 30 years and the seventh member of the Club Trois.

Leading from 60km to go, the Lidl-Trek rider was unstoppable in his 50th professional win of his career and redeeming his disappointment after illness hampered his Milano San Remo campaign.

Alex Lancaster-Lennox
Alex Lancaster-Lennox

