'Truly incredible' - Mads Pedersen springs to hat-trick win on Giro d'Italia stage 5

Lidl-Trek rider extends pink jersey lead in Matera with third win in five days

Mads Pedersen in the pink jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

On the day it was announced he would ride for Lidl-Trek for the rest of his career, Mads Pedersen repaid his employers with his third victory of the Giro d'Italia.

The 29-year-old, decked in pink as the race leader, held off Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain-Victorious) in a photo finish on stage five in Matera, as Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) placed third after a valiant sprint.

