'I'm already counting the years until retirement' - Tadej Pogačar continues to reflect on his career after fourth Tour de France victory

Tadej Pogačar has continued to speak about his future in cycling, saying that he is "already counting down to retirement".

The Slovenian, who won his fourth Tour de France last month, ended that race in an existential mood, warning "burnouts happen all the time, and it could happen to me as well". He has won 16 times in 43 race days this season, and won 25 times in 58 in 2024.

His initial plan was to race the Vuelta a España later this month, but the schedule has now changed to the Canadian one-day races, the World Championships, the European Championships, and then Il Lombardia.

Speaking at a criterium organised for him in his home town of Komenda, Slovenia, Pogačar explained that he has to "enjoy the moment" because his top level will not last forever.

The world champion has a contract with UAE until 2030, but has hinted elsewhere that his career might end after the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"It may seem funny to most people that I'm already counting down to retirement, but the fact is that a sports career isn't very long," Pogačar told the Slovenian press at his criterium.

"I started winning quite early and everything has been going strong ever since. Every year we train harder and faster, so I look forward to my future with pleasure.

"On the one hand, I know that my sports career will not be long, but on the other hand, I am aware that I can enjoy the level I am at now for a few more years. However, I expect that this level will drop at some point and that there will be no more victories in the season than now and that there will be a bad year at some point.

"I am prepared for everything that is coming, so I am all the more aware that I have to enjoy the moment. I have to be prepared to stop, say thank you and say goodbye to racing at the highest level."

The chances of the four-time Tour champion not returning to the biggest race seem good, even if it appeared he did not enjoy the final week of this year's race.

"I will probably return to the Tour, in principle it is the biggest race and I don't think the team will leave me at home." Pogačar said.

The 26-year-old will return to action on 12 September at the GP de Québec before the GP de Montréal two days later. He has won the latter twice before, but never the former. The World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, follow at the end of September, before the European Championships in the Ardéche, France, and then Il Lombardia, which Pogačar has won for the last four years.