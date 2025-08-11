'I'm already counting the years until retirement' - Tadej Pogačar continues to reflect on his career after fourth Tour de France victory

Slovenian will return to action at the GP de Québec at the beginning of September, in one-day action until the end of the year

Tadej Pogačar on the podium of the Tour de France
Tadej Pogačar has continued to speak about his future in cycling, saying that he is "already counting down to retirement".

The Slovenian, who won his fourth Tour de France last month, ended that race in an existential mood, warning "burnouts happen all the time, and it could happen to me as well". He has won 16 times in 43 race days this season, and won 25 times in 58 in 2024.

Speaking at a criterium organised for him in his home town of Komenda, Slovenia, Pogačar explained that he has to "enjoy the moment" because his top level will not last forever.

"It may seem funny to most people that I'm already counting down to retirement, but the fact is that a sports career isn't very long," Pogačar told the Slovenian press at his criterium.

"I will probably return to the Tour, in principle it is the biggest race and I don't think the team will leave me at home." Pogačar said.

The 26-year-old will return to action on 12 September at the GP de Québec before the GP de Montréal two days later. He has won the latter twice before, but never the former. The World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, follow at the end of September, before the European Championships in the Ardéche, France, and then Il Lombardia, which Pogačar has won for the last four years.

