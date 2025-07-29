'I found this race crazy': Paris-Roubaix is Tadej Pogačar's biggest goal after fourth Tour de France, no Vuelta a España for Slovenian

Tadej Pogačar is not racing the Vuelta a España later this summer after completing perhaps the most challenging Tour de France of his career to date, but is still aiming for Paris-Roubaix glory.

The 26-year-old triumphed in Paris to add a fourth yellow jersey to his collection, which left him both physically and mentally exhausted.

Pogačar was initially expected to ride the Spanish Grand Tour in August but UAE Team Emirates-XRG confirmed on Tuesday that Juan Ayuso and João Almeida will lead the team at the Vuelta instead.

In an interview with L’Equipe, before the Tour wrapped up in Paris, Pogačar spoke in more detail regarding what the short and long term future for him looks like with another Tour title secured. He is likely to still race the World Championships in Rwanda in September, and Il Lombardia once more, but looking ahead to next year he already has an eye on one race in particular, Paris-Roubaix.

Pogačar took second on debut at the cobbled Monument in April as Mathieu van der Poel claimed a third straight victory.

"I have goals left until the end of the season, but not many races left," he said. "Then I'm going to take a break, enjoy the rest period, and think about preparing for next season. I want to win Paris-Roubaix in particular. This year, for my first participation, I found this race crazy, my second place was already incredible. I want to come back."

Speaking in his Tour winners press conference, Pogačar talked openly about the chances of his own burnout - a subject that dominated the race before it began after it was first aired by Jonas Vingegaard’s wife. He also told L’Equipe that he is not completely fixated on attempting to match the legacy set by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain by winning a fifth Tour title.

"I've reached the point where I've proven to myself that I can achieve great results," he said. "Now I'm trying to focus on other things in my life while enjoying cycling. And if I break some historical records, that would be great, but that's not my goal."

At the same time, he is unlikely to be able to leave the biggest race of the year off his calendar in the years ahead.

"The Tour is the biggest bike race in the world. But it also causes a lot of stress for the riders. I'd like to skip it for one season to try other races, but I know it will be difficult," the world champion added. "So, yes, you'll see me at the start of the Tour next year to defend my title, there's a good chance."

Pogačar is only 26 but he has little left to achieve in cycling with the spoils of a vast array of accolades and accomplishments already lining his trophy cabinet. He has won countless major races - including the road world title in Zurich last year.

"I'm not planning too much, I still have a long contract [until 2030]. I don't think I'll stop right away, but I don't see myself continuing for too long either," he said. "The Los Angeles Olympic Games [in 2028] are one of my goals, which takes me to three years from now. Then I might start thinking about retirement, we'll see."