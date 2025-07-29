'I found this race crazy': Paris-Roubaix is Tadej Pogačar's biggest goal after fourth Tour de France, no Vuelta a España for Slovenian

Slovenian not racing Vuelta a España in August with UAE Emirates-XRG opting to field Juan Ayuso and João Almeida instead

Tadej Pogacar in Paris
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Tadej Pogačar is not racing the Vuelta a España later this summer after completing perhaps the most challenging Tour de France of his career to date, but is still aiming for Paris-Roubaix glory.

The 26-year-old triumphed in Paris to add a fourth yellow jersey to his collection, which left him both physically and mentally exhausted.

