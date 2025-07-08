'It can turn around pretty fast' - Tadej Pogačar warns against complacency at Tour de France

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider took his 100th victory on Tuesday in Rouen

Tadej Pogačar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
And so it begins. Just four days into the 2025 edition and Tadej Pogačar is once again a Tour de France stage winner. Is it the first of many in the coming weeks?

His victory in Rouen, achieved after he edged out Mathieu van der Poel in an uphill sprint also doubled up as Pogačar’s 100th career triumph, and moves him to eighth in the all-time list of Tour stage wins with 18 victories. He’s only 26. Mark Cavendish had won 20 stages at the same age – you wouldn’t bet against Pogačar equaling or bettering that figure come the end of this month.

