Early celebration costs American Riley Sheehan win on stage two of Deutschland Tour as Jhonatan Narvaéz steals it on the line

Early celebration cost Riley Sheehan the win on stage two of the Deutschland Tour as Jhonatan Narvaéz pipped him to the line at the last moment.

The American, who rides for Israel-Premier Tech, looked to have what would have been just his second professional victory in the bag, but sat up before the line, allowing his Ecuadorian rival to win instead.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider and Sheehan escaped with Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) after the latter attacked with 7.8km to go. They held off the chasing peloton after collaborating well together.

Sheehan launched first from the back of the group, attempting to catch the others by surprise inside the final 300m, but just as it looked like he might have the win, Narvaéz rounded him. Wærenskjold finished third.

