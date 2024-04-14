Marianne Vos wins the Amstel Gold Race as early celebration denies Lorena Wiebes at the finish

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider snatches victory from the jaws of defeat in the lunge to the line

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By Joseph Lycett
published

After the race was shortened to just three laps of the finishing circuit due to an incident involving a police motorbike, Marianne Vos took the victory in a thrilling edition of the Amstel Gold Race to take her third victory of the season for Visma-Lease a Bike.

After attacks from the favourites on all three ascents of the Cauberg, the race came down to a reduced bunch sprint, with Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) leading the group out for her teammate Lorena Wiebes as they entered the final few hundred metres.

