Lorena Wiebes powers to stage 5 victory at the Giro d'Italia Women as GC shaken up by splits

Marlen Reusser keeps the pink jersey for tomorrow’s race but Gigante and Niedermaier drop in overall rankings

Lorena Wiebes sprinted to victory at the end of a flat stage five at the Giro d'Italia Women, but the day was not a regular bunch finish, with splits causing changes on GC.

The fifth stage of the Giro was supposed to be predictable. The flattest of the race, and the last before the serious GC days ahead. While Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime stormed to her 107th career victory, securing her second win of this Giro, and Marlen Reusser (Movistar) remained in pink, others lost out.

