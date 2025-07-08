Stolen Tour de France bikes found near Belgium

All 11 of Cofidis's bikes have now been recovered

Eleven bikes stolen from team Cofidis at the Tour de France have all now been found.

In the night following Saturday’s opening stage, the door of the team’s equipment truck was forced open and 11 Look bikes – valued at around €13,000 (£11,200) each – were taken.

