Jonathan Milan sprints to Tour de France stage 17 victory in Valence after crash in finale

Italian wins reduced bunch kick after Tim Merlier and Biniam Girmay go down in high speed fall in final kilometre

Jonathan Milan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) won a reduced bunch sprint on stage 17 of the Tour de France as a large crash disrupted the finale in Valence.

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché–Wanty) was one of several sprinters that came down in the incident. Surrounded by his teammates, the Eritrean crept across the line clutching his shoulder and arm after initially receiving medical treatment at the roadside.

