'It's pretty strange': Jonathan Milan stunned by maiden Tour de France stage win

Jonathan Milan couldn’t believe his luck after securing a maiden Tour de France stage win in Laval on Saturday.

After the withdrawal of Jasper Philipsen in Dunkirk on Monday, it was seen by many as only a matter of time before Milan – dressed in the green jersey – had his hands in the air.

The 24-year-old and his Lidl-Trek teammates fell short in Lille on the opening day, and again in Dunkirk when Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) came out on top, but after a perfect leadout in Laval the Italian finally had his moment.

"It's pretty strange," he said. "The third stage, and the first one, didn't go how we planned it, but we were really close to it. We learned from the mistakes today. We were really waiting for this stage and really looking forward. It was difficult, I have to say, to have a proper lead out in the final.

"It was dragging out more than I was thinking but the guys really supported me during the stage, and they all guided me in the perfect position during the last kilometre to try to take this victory. So I'm really happy about it, we really deserve it. We will enjoy it and tomorrow we will try again."

Jasper Stuyven was Milan’s last man in the leadout, expertly positioning the Italian as Alpecin-Deceuninck looked to take control of the sprint in order to get Kaden Groves into an open position to jump for the line.

"I think Jasper was one of the most important things about our train," Milan added. "Also I think it was really important that Eddie [Edward Theuns] really helped us in the positioning in the kilometres before Simone [Consonni] came up with three kilometres to go.

"It was really difficult to stay together. Jasper helped us for the positioning from the two or three kilometres marker until the last kilometre and I think that this was really making the difference for us.

"I think when you also have people in your team that are really pushing and looking for this victory as much as you are looking for it, it always makes this easier to achieve. We’re really happy about this in the end."

Milan has another chance of winning in Châteauroux on Sunday, before the race heads for the steep ramps of the Massif Central on Monday.

The four-time Giro d'Italia stage winner leads the points classification by 182 points, with Tadej Pogačar second with 156, but the race leader could overtake the Italian if Milan is unable to secure another win tomorrow before the mountains arrive.

Nevertheless, despite Pogačar breathing down his neck, Milan was optimistic about his chances of holding on to green, even all the way to Paris.

He said: "I also still have a few chances and I will try to take as many points and as many good results as I can in the next stages - we can then see in Paris how it will go.

"I will do my best to bring this jersey as far as I can as it is a real goal for me and a goal for my team. I will take it stage by stage and will enjoy it while I have it."