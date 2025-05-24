“It’s annoying but it’s all worth it”: Kasper Asgreen celebrates first Giro d’Italia win

Kasper Asgreen celebrates first Giro d&#039;Italia stage victory
Kasper Asgreen took a sensational solo victory from a breakaway, after dramatic stage 14 left the Giro d’Italia wide open.

Asgreen led with four riders from 165km to go, but left Mirco Maestri (Polti VisitMalta) and Martin Marcellusi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane)in his tracks with just 5km to the end to beat the rest of the field by 16 seconds.

