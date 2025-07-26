'It's almost unbelievable' - desperate for a sponsor, Alpecin-Deceuninck keep winning at Tour de France

Stepping out of the shadow of the team's superstars, Kaden Groves adds his name to an exclusive list of riders who've won in all three Grand Tours

Kaden Groves
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

Alepcin-Deceuninck have experienced the full range of emotions at this Tour de France. They won stages one and two, were in the yellow and green jerseys, but then their two star men, Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel, went home. The former with a broken collarbone and the latter with pneumonia.

Rebounding from such heavy exits would be a difficult talk for any of the Tour’s 23 teams but especially Alpecin. Their identity is Van der Poel and Philipsen, and they don’t make any attempt at pretending otherwise.

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1