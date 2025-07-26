'I just suffered to the line' - Kaden Groves solos to breakaway win on Tour de France stage 20

Australian takes first Tour stage win as attackers dominate penultimate day and Pogačar closes in on yellow jersey

published

Kaden Groves proved that he is much more than a sprinter on the penultimate day of the 2025 Tour de France as he attacked his breakaway companions in the closing stages to win solo in Pontarlier.

Stage 20 always looked likely to be for the early attackers and so it proved as a strong pack stayed away from the peloton containing yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar, who rolled in more than seven minutes behind.

