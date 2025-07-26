'I just suffered to the line' - Kaden Groves solos to breakaway win on Tour de France stage 20

Kaden Groves proved that he is much more than a sprinter on the penultimate day of the 2025 Tour de France as he attacked his breakaway companions in the closing stages to win solo in Pontarlier.

Stage 20 always looked likely to be for the early attackers and so it proved as a strong pack stayed away from the peloton containing yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar, who rolled in more than seven minutes behind.

Alpecin-Deceuninck's Groves was both the strongest and the smartest in the leading group and made his move with 16km to go. Frank van den Broek (Picnin-PostNL) was his closest pursuer, finishing second ahead of Pascal Eenckhorn (Soudal-QuickStep) in third.

The breakaway splintered due to a crash in the final 25km, leaving Groves out front with Van den Broek and Briton Jake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech). Groves, known much more as a rider who is suited to the the bunch sprint, made a tentative move away from his less-experienced rivals who looked at each other to chase giving the Australian the chance to take the biggest win of his career.

"There's so many emotions to win here," Groves said in the TV interview after the finish.

"The team, we came here with so many different plans with Jasper [Philipsen] and Mathieu [van der Poel], and in the end I get my own opportunities and they haven't gone the right way. But today, I mean, I had super legs. And I just suffered to the line and in reward we get a Tour stage."

With his more senior colleagues having left the Tour earlier in the race, Groves became the de facto team lead for the final two stages which suit his characteristics well. He was proud to have made the most of the opportunity and took advantage of the adverse weather out on course.

"The team gave me the free role the last days. Especially today. We weren't sure whether to go for the stage with myself or save for tomorrow, but in the end, when the rain starts to fall, I always have a super feeling normally in the cold weather."

"It's my first time ever winning solo and it's in a Tour stage. Pretty incredible."

"There's so much pressure at the tour," he continued, "and it's always - having won in the Giro, won in the Vuelta - all I ever get asked is am I good enough to win in the Tour? And yeah, now I have shown them."

More to come...