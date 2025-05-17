Luke Plapp solos to win action-packed Giro d'Italia stage 8 as Ulissi steals pink from Roglič

Australian plays his tactics perfectly on an attacking day through the Apennines

Luke Plapp celebrates win at Giro 2025 stage 8
It was a first Grand Tour stage win for Plapp
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis
By
published

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) attacked with 45km to go to win an entertaining stage through the Apennines on stage 8 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia.

The 24-year-old had made his way into a hotly-contested 20-strong breakaway and played his hand perfectly to win his first ever Grand Tour stage. The win completes a comeback after an early-season crash led to surgery on his wrist in February.

