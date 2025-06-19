'I don't win often so this is really nice' - GB's Oscar Onley wins Tour de Suisse stage 5 as Kévin Vaquelin takes race lead

Picnic PostNL's Onley pips João Almeida on the line to take second WorldTour win

Oscar Onley and João Almeida contest the end of stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Oscar Onley pipped João Almeida on the line at the end of the Tour de Suisse's queen stage, stage five, to take his second WorldTour victory on Thursday.

The British Picnic PostNL rider surged off the front of the group of favourites with just over 3.1km to go, and was later joined by UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Almeida, but the Portuguese rider could not shake his rival. It came down to a sprint in the closing metres, which was opened up and then won by Onley.

